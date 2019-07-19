Packers 1K kids run cancelled due to weather

Due to the extreme temperature and heat index, the Packers 1K Kids Run has been canceled for Friday evening

All pre-registered 1K participants still are encouraged to pick up their packets in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday, July 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. Packets include a race t-shirt, drawstring bag, bib and participant medal. There will be self-serve photo opportunities available during packet pickup for pre-registered 1K participants within the Lambeau Field stadium bowl as well as at the finish line, on the replica turf in the Lambeau Field parking lot. No refunds or transfers will be available as a result of the cancellation.

The Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, will continue as scheduled on Saturday, July 20, at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to continue to monitor the weather and check in frequently to the Packers’ Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as tuning into WIXX for updates on the event.

All pre-registered 5K participants can pick up their packets in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Any questions regarding the 1K Kids Run cancellation may be directed to packers5k@packers.com.

