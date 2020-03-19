Packers Tailgate Tour cancelled; nonprofits to be supported with donations

The 15th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour,’ originally scheduled to travel to La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee from May 15-17, has been canceled as part of the collective effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This decision was made based on guidance from government officials and the CDC, in light of their recommendations for limiting gathering sizes and practicing social distancing as much as possible. This cancelation also allows the nonprofit organizations to focus their time and energy on essential operations during this outbreak of the coronavirus.

While the team is disappointed to have to make this difficult decision, the Packers will still be supporting the nonprofit organizations that were set to benefit from the tour: Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics

Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Packers will donate $25,000 to each organization in support of their worthy causes.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Tailgate Tour,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “While we realize this is the most responsible path forward, we are saddened to miss the opportunity to greet fans throughout the state of Wisconsin. We are grateful for our fans’ understanding and patience as we navigate this

difficult time and make tough choices to prioritize health and safety. As our communities weather the coronavirus outbreak, our thoughts are with our fans around the world who are grappling with illness, uncertainty and disruptions

to their daily lives and routine.”