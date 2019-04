Some former members of the Green Bay Packers made a stop Thursday in New Richmond.

It was part of the 14th Annual Packers Tailgate Tour, involving five stops across Wisconsin.

Thursday's stop also included Barron native and last season's runner-up on NBC's "The Voice" Chris Kroeze.

It also served to benefit Grace Place Homeless Shelter.

The tour will be stopping tomorrow at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.