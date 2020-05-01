Packers Ticket Takeover contest winner chosen

The Green Bay Packers again this year offered fans the chance to have their photo printed on more than 80,000 game tickets through the “Packers Ticket Takeover Contest.”

After thousands of entries and more than 32,000 votes in the contest, Alexandra Viner of La Crosse, Wis., was chosen as the winner.

Viner’s photo of her son, James, will be printed on the tickets for a 2020 regular season Packers game.

The contest, brought to fans by American Family Insurance, ran from March 5 through April 23, and invited fans to submit a photo for a chance to have it printed on game tickets.

A panel of Packers officials chose the top five photos, and those five were posted on packerseverywhere.com to be voted on by fans. Viner’s photo had the most votes in the contest and was named the grand prize winner.

Viner and her husband are both Wisconsin natives and lifelong Packers fans, and they have passed along their love of the team to their two sons, James and Louis. Viner took James’ picture outside of his grandparents’ house last year while he was dressed up as his favorite Packers player, Aaron Rodgers, for Halloween.

In addition to having her photo printed on approximately 80,000 tickets for a to-be-determined regular season game, Viner and her family will receive tickets to the game.

Voters in the contest this year were entered to win two tickets to a 2020 Packers game each time they voted. The winner of the tickets will be determined once the NFL schedule is released.