Packers and American Red Cross hosting blood drives each Friday in May

While Lambeau Field remains closed, the Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross are set to host appointment-only blood drives each Friday in May at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, as the need for blood supplies persists even during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The drives, which will not be accepting walk-in donors without appointments in order to follow proper safety procedures amid the pandemic, will be held Friday, May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, donors can simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the drive page at https://rcblood.org/2zqXHRX or enter Sponsor Code: PACKERS at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can also schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For the safety of the donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Donors are asked to bring one to their donation appointment; those without masks will be provided with one. All donation location and health histories will be situated to allow for proper social distancing, and temperature checks of each donor will be done prior to registration.