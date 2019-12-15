Packers and Bears meet for 200th game

The NFL's oldest rivalry began in 1921 when the Chicago Stanley's, now the Chicago Bears, defeated the Green Bay Packers 20-0.

Fast forward 98 years later to Lambeau Field, where the 200th meeting between Chicago and Green Bay took place Sunday afternoon.

The Packers held a three game lead over the Bears entering the game with a record of 98-95-6. Dozens of Packer’s fans filled a local restaurant, hoping to will their team to victory. One of those was Victoria Clemann.

“I'm such a Packer's fan, that when I was pregnant with my daughter and the Packers were going to be playing the Bears, our rivalry is so much that in the womb that week, my baby had on a Packer jersey,” Clemann said.

Another Packer’s fan, Ryan France, said he has watched the Packers play the Bears countless times.

“I've watched the Packers and Bears play a lot of games in my life and I’ve had a lot of friends that were Bears fans,” he said.

Traci Slayton, however, is a Bears fan.

“My family is from Chicago, so it was kind of instilled in me from the time I was little,” she said.

From Lombardi to Ditka to Bart Starr to Walter Payton, both teams have deep rooted history in today's NFL.

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is well documented, but according to these fans, it's not one born out of hatred.

“It's just fun. It's something that been around for years,” said Packer’s fan Amy Schmitz.

Zach Slayton is also a Packers fan, but his wife Traci is not.

“Being married to a Bears fan, I can't get to hard on them,” Zach said

“I’m pretty outnumbered, being in northern Wisconsin, so it's just kind of a good time with friends,” Traci said. “It's fun, it's a house divided so we have a good time with it.”

While some feel the Bears and Packers are the best rivalry, others say the Packers versus the Vikings has surpassed it.

“The bears have sucked for so long, the Vikings seem to be the better contender these days,” France said.

But no matter which team wins, Packers and Bears fans share a mutual respect.

Joey Dombroski, a Bears fan, said the Packers are his second favorite team.

“If I had to choose a team outside of the Bears to win a Super Bowl, I’d pick the Packers,” he said.

