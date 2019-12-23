Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Aaron Jones rushed for two second-half touchdowns, Za'Darius Smith had five tackles for loss, and the Green Bay Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.

The Packers are 12-3. They made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota's deafening U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings led 10-9 at halftime after three first-half turnovers by the Packers, but they fell to 10-5 and sealed themselves into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.