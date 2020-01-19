Packers fans take over northern CA ahead of NFC Championship

If the NFC Championship game was held at Lambeau Field, do you think 49ers fans, or any fan base for that matter, would travel to Green Bay? Maybe, but not by the thousands like Packer nation. It’s turned into the norm for the Packers to host a pep rally the day before a road came, and Saturday night was no exception.

Packers fan fest in Palo Alto (WSAW photo 1/18/20)

Packers fans packed in to the Patio in Palo Alto, the event hosted by the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larivee.

In attendance was a trio of Packers alumni including Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton, former quarterback Lynn Dickey, and recent retiree Jordy Nelson.

They all know how difficult it is to get this far in the post season, and Dickey things Aaron Rodgers may be finding his groove again.

“Last week kind of tripped the trigger that I saw that he made some throws I haven’t seen him do, but are normal for him in the past,” said Dickey. “I think he’s going to play really well.”

Jordy Nelson and James Lofton shared their thoughts on the game as well.

“The first possession, the first quarter is going to be fast, going to be a lot of momentum back and forth,” said Nelson. “The game will settle down. That’s kind of when you have to weather the storm early, and hopefully it’s us making plays early and having momentum.”

“It’s a great opportunity for the packers,” said Lofton. “You set the stage for what could potentially be a rematch for Super Bowl I."

