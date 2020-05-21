Packers invite students to submit artwork for "Packers Student Art Contest"

The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fourth annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners earning the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, a trip to a Packers home game and a donation for their school.

The deadline to submit pieces is July 12, and the winning pieces will be displayed in the stadium’s club levels throughout the upcoming season.

The three grand prize winners also will receive a $5,000 donation to the winner’s school art program and tickets for each winner and two guests to a future game at Lambeau Field.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Packers Gameday Traditions” and asks students to share an artistic representation of what gameday means to them. For example, a piece could feature fans tailgating at Lambeau Field or wearing green and gold halfway around the world. It could illustrate the intensity of preparation or highlight the emotions and adrenaline of a close game. It could depict the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat.

Artists are invited to capture “Packers Gameday Traditions” through painting, drawings, prints, digital art, mixed media or collage.

Eligible artists include students in grades 6-8 or grades 9-12, or students attending a university or technical college at the time of submission, with one winner chosen from each category. The final artwork size must be either 8.5 inches by 11 inches or 16 inches by 20 inches on canvas, paper, or other mixed media. Art pieces must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame.

For full contest rules and guidelines, or to submit an entry for the contest, please visit pckrs.com/artcontest.