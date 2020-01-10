Packers make pre-emptive call for shovelers before Sunday's game

The Green Bay Packers are putting out another call for snow shovelers for Sunday's game before there's even any snowfall.

A major winter storm is expected this weekend, leaving little time to prepare Lambeau Field for Sunday evening's playoff game.

The Packers want 700 volunteers at 6 o'clock Sunday morning. They'll be paid $12 an hour for their work.

Come to the Fleet Farm Gate on the stadium's west side.

You'll need to pass through metal detectors to enter the stadium. No bags, backpacks or purses will be allowed inside.

The Packers will provide the shovels and pay you immediately when you finish your work.

"Because of the timing, hopefully it's a perfect storm, if you will: It comes through, does its thing, and then we're able to get things cleaned out with the help of hundreds of our able-bodied fans," Aaron Popkey, Packers director of public affairs, said.

Shovelers must be at least 18 years old.

