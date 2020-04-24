Packers move up and select quarterback Jordan Love

For better or worse, the legacy of Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst will likely be tied to last night’s first round pick Jordan Love. Only time can tell us what that legacy will be, but the Packers feel they made the right move.

“The way our board fell this year, it was just one of those things where he was the best player left and we are excited to get him and he has a really bright future in this league and he is coming from a place where he has done some really good things and he has a lot to learn too and I think we are good fit for his development” said GM Brian Gutekunst.

Jordan Love said, “I didn't know what to expect coming into this so I am super excited. Had some good talks with the coaching staff in Green Bay, so I’m excited!”

There are plenty of opinions out there about taking a quarterback first when the team still has a future hall of famer in Aaron Rodgers, but Brian Gutekunst isn't worried about the two quarterbacks co-existing

“We have the best quarterback in the NFL and we are going to have him for a while competing for championships. I can understand the fan base asking why did you do this at this time but I just think the value of our board and the way it sat it was the best for the Green Bay Packers and we are excited to get Jordan here and get him into our system,” said Gutekunst.

Love said, “I already know that I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers, that is one of the greatest of all time in the game and I am excited to be able to comeback behind him and learn as much as I can.”

Brett Favre was 36 when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and Rodgers is 36 as well with Jordan Love coming in. We'll see if lightning strikes again for the Packers and they have found another all-pro quarterback.

