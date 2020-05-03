Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin to join Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

On June 1, the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin will officially join Mayo Clinic Health System. The clinic has provided pain management services at Mayo Clinic Health System's Luther Campus in Eau Claire since 1993. The clinic also provides pain management services at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, and Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.

With the change, Stephen Endres, M.D., Mark Schlimgen, M.D., Deb Callow, a nurse practitioner, and all other Pain Clinic employees will join the staff of the Mayo Clinic Health System Department of Pain Medicine. No jobs will be lost in the transition.

“The Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin is very excited to join Mayo Clinic Health System. We believe with Mayo Clinic Health System support, our team will be able to bring new and advanced technologies and treatments in pain management to the region,” says Stephen Endres, M.D, founder and medical director of the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to welcome the Pain Clinic staff to the Mayo Clinic Health System team," says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System, Northwest Wisconsin Region. "We are confident that this will ensure that our patients will continue to receive the most advanced pain treatment available well into the future."

Current patients of the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin should contact their insurance company or the Mayo Clinic Financial Clearance Call Center at 1-844-372-4497 if you have questions regarding coverage moving forward.