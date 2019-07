A local bridge that crumbled more than a year ago re-opened Monday.

Paint Creek Bridge, in the Town of Lafayette, was torn down after it partially collapsed in May 2018 after too heavy of a load went across the bridge.

The state awarded the town $960,000 for the estimated $1.3 million bridge, according to the Town of Lafayette Chairman, David Staber.

The county and township split the remaining $170,000 to replace the structure.