Pancake breakfast benefits area fire department

Area fire departments are hosting a pancake breakfast to raise money for new equipment.

Hundreds showed up to support the Lafayette Fire Department on Sunday. Breakfast included eggs and sausages. Other departments from the area also showed up to help support.

Firefighters say that they were blown away by the support and it is nice to meet the community while not on an emergency call. "It is great to see the community. A lot of times when we see the community, it's usually on their worst day and it is nice to have a little rapport before we have to meet under those circumstances," said Thomas Rocque with Chippewa Fire District.

