Pancake feed supports agricultural science students

A local event is serving up pancakes and supporting agricultural education for high school students.

The 9th annual Chippewa Falls FFA Alumni pancake feed and silent auction were held at the Moose Lodge in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning.

The event is hosted by Chippewa Falls FFA alumni and current students.

Organizers say they've had such a good turnout this year that they needed more space. This year they held the silent auction in a heated pavilion outdoors.

They say people donated about 75 different baskets for the auction.

“This is our big fundraiser for the year to help benefit our students in high school in our FFA chapter,” said Jeanna Burgan, Agricultural science teacher Chippewa Falls High School. “The funds that we collect today we use for scholarships for graduating seniors.”

Burgan says the ultimate goal is to make productive citizens that come back to the agricultural community

Organizers say they fed about 350 people at this year's event.