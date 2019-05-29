Panel approves 2 new scientists at Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Resources would be able to hire fewer scientists than Gov. Tony Evers proposed under a vote by the Legislature's budget committee.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to approve hiring two new scientists. The Democratic Evers had wanted to hire five and create a new Bureau of Natural Resources Science. Republicans killed creation of that bureau.

The two new positions Republicans approved would be charged with researching water pollution, particularly from substances known as PFAS.

The committee also approved Evers' plan to spend $200,000 on determining the extent and locations of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin.

Republicans also reduced from $25 million to $4 million the amount of increased borrowing authority to pay for cleaning up contaminated sediment from Lake Superior and Lake Michigan and their tributaries.