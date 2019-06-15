Papa Johns raises money for Boys and Girls club

Papa John's in Eau Claire is teaming up with the Boys and Girls club to celebrate its 2nd anniversary in town. The national pizza chain is celebrating its birthday on Hastings Avenue with live music, games, an auction, pizza and more.

Companies like Pepsi and local car dealership donated drinks and prizes for the event.

Papa Johns' General Manager Tyler Hollenkamp says he was surprised at the community support for the fundraiser.

“I decided to do a big birthday bash and I decided to tie in Boys and Girls club so we could get a big thing going,” says Tyler Hollenkamp, Papa Johns’ General Manager.

The fundraiser is 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. on June 15-16.

“We're really grateful that they chose us to come out and support our club,” says Xenia Rudolph, Center Director of Eau Claire’s Boys and Girls Club. “When talking with General Manager Tyler as well as other community members who have helped out with this event they truly do want to support the kids in our community.”

If you can't make it to the fundraiser you can also mention the Boys and Girls club when ordering pizza and get 35% off your order. 10% of the proceeds on those orders will also benefit the club.

