Parade of Homes converted to virtual tour due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association's Parade of Homes is making some adjustments.

To protect the homeowners and the public, Parade of Homes is being converted to a virtual tour presented by SpinVision and Great American Fireplace.

On June 24, video tours of each of the this year's Parade Homes will be released.

Then in July, some additional home tours will be released due to construction being delayed on a few of the homes.

The Virtual Parade of Homes will still feature both new homes and remodeled homes.

If you're still hoping to see homes in person, details on a new Fall Parade of Homes will be released soon.