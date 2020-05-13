Parade of Homes moving online this year



The Parade of Homes is being moved online this year in response to COVID-19.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is turning online to host their annual Parade of Homes. Spin Vision Virtual Tours is handling the video aspect of the virtual tours, and the event is free to anyone this year. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association says they made it free to showcase the houses to as many people as possible.

“The builders put so much work into these homes each year to present to the public an awesome house, so we just want to be able to showcase as many of those houses to as many people as possible that we can this year,” says Christina Thrun, Executive Director.

If it is able, the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will be holding an in-person Parade of Homes in the fall. The virtual parade of homes is slated to begin June 24th.

