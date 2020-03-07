Paraglider pilot injured, rescued after crash into pond

A paraglider was injured after crashing onto a pond near the Town of Oregon Friday evening.

A paraglider inadvertently landed in a partially frozen pond near Union Road in the Town of Oregon, submerging himself in frigid waters. The pilot was then able to free himself from the aircraft, but could not get safely to land and was stranded in the remote and rural pond, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

A local resident was able to call 911 to alert first responders to the incident.

Firefighters were able to rescue the pilot by wading out into the water with their rescue suits. Those at the scene tell NBC15 News the paraglider suffered cuts to his face, but that he will be okay.

The pilot was safely brought to shore and treated for non-life threatening injuries, including cold water exposure. The cause of the incident has yet to be determined, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

It has not been confirmed if the pilot is with the nearby Madcity Paragliding school.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution near all lakes and waterways throughout the county, especially as temperatures warm and the ice becomes more unstable.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Oregon Police Department, and fire departments from Brooklyn, Oregon and Madison responded to the scene.