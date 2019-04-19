Parents frustrated with 'Rock N Play' recall

Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million infant sleepers on Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period. This recall is affecting parents with fussy babies all across the country.

"I don't know what we would have done without it. we were pretty desperate in the early months,"Justin Russell said.

Russell and Erin Neill's daughter, Evelyn, loves life. She loves life so much she doesn't want to waste time sleeping! The parents say they still struggle with getting her down, but the Fisher-Price Rock N' Play helped them immensely.

When they saw the Fisher-Price Rock N' Play sleep was being recalled after it's connection to 32 deaths.

"I think everyone was like wow this was serious. We felt almost guilty about using it to get her to fall asleep," Neill said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who bought a Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. The sleepers, which are used to put babies to sleep, are soft padded cradles that vibrate.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC said the deaths occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, but did not specify how they died. In an article this week, Consumer Reports found that some of the infants died from suffocation.

Amanda Webb, a pediatric sleep consultant, worked with Neill on Evelyn's sleeping troubles. She says a lot of her clients, like Neill, used the Rock N' Play. She encourages people to use a crib because of the flat, hard surface.

Feeding your child more frequently will help get them to sleep longer, Webb said. She recommends parents also try to slide their baby into the crib right before they fall asleep. Anything that the baby becomes dependent on, like holding and rocking, can create troubles in the long run when trying to get them on a sleep pattern.

The American Academy of Pediatrics urged Fisher-Price and the CPSC to recall the sleepers, calling them "deadly."

In a statement Friday, Fisher-Price said that it stood by the safety of its products and said it issued the voluntary recall "due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions."

The recall covers about 4.7 million sleepers, which sold for between $40 and $149 since 2009.

Online forums, like some on Reddit, have comments from people claiming they will still use the re-called sleepers. Experts advise against this.