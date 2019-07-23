Parents react to elementary boundary changes for 2020-21 school year

The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education voted in favor of changing the boundaries for seven of the district's elementary schools Monday night.

The changes will affect Lakeshore, Locust Lane, Longfellow, Northwoods, Roosevelt, Sam Davey, and Sherman elementary schools.

“I do not want to uproot my children at all,” said Treci Jacobson, Eau Claire resident.

Jacobson has two sons who go to Sherman Elementary. She says she was lucky enough to get her kids into that school. She just made the current boundary requirements.

“It would make a huge impact on our families, our jobs, everything,” said Jacobson. “We possibly would have to move again.”

The district says the board's decision came after the district's Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee made an official recommendation to move forward with the elementary boundary changes.

Throughout this past school year, the district says the committee explored several options for addressing capacity issues.

The district says Roosevelt Elementary School is nearing capacity at its current pace, while the newly approved changes will keep the school at roughly 70 to 80 percent capacity.

The district and school officials will now develop a transition plan for students and families who will be affected by the changes. This includes the creation of new interactive boundary maps, which will be

available on the district's website in the coming weeks.

“They should stay there until they’re done with the elementary school,” said Eau Claire resident, Wade Laube. “They’re already adjusted where they’re going. They’re used to it, they got friends there, they know the teachers, and the teachers know them.”

The district says it will also reach out to affected families on an individual basis.

“While the board's action Monday evening allows us to address the pressing capacity challenges we've been experiencing at some of our schools in recent years, we also know that changing schools can be

a very difficult process for students and families,” said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. “We are committed to doing everything we can to make this transition go as smoothly as possible. I want to thank our entire school district community for their understanding as we implement these important boundary changes.”

Under the plan, students entering fifth grade in 2020-21 will be able to stay at their school for their final year before entering middle school. Siblings of these fifth-graders will also be able to stay at their

school for the 2020-21 school year, if they desire to do so.

The new boundaries will take effect starting in the 2020-21 school year. Students will continue to attend their current school this fall.

