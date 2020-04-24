Partial re-opening of campgrounds in La Crosse County

For the first time in two weeks, La Crosse County reports a new, confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case is a woman in her mid 50s, which brings the county's total to 27.

The health department also announced a partial re-opening of campgrounds starting Friday, April 24 through the extension of the Safer at Home Order.

Anyone coming from out-of-county will be asked to quarantine inside their camper for 14 days.

The health department is prioritizing who will gain access, as no more than 50 percent of the sites can be occupied.

"Individuals or households that use the campground as their primary source of residence for the summer months or seasonal campers that don't have alternate housing available.Those that are essential workers in La Crosse County who either live or work in La Crosse County and don't have other housing options. First-responders and others who may need to use the campground for quarantine or isolation and others with permission from myself or my designee," said La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski.