Parts of the Chippewa River Trail to be closed due to expected rain

With the potential for heavy rains the next couple days, the Chippewa River Trail will be closed at two locations starting on Tuesday.

The area behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts building and the boat landing behind Hobbs Arena are being closed with the expectation that the level of the Chippewa River will rise.

The Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue in Eau Claire has a reading of 760 feet, which is 13 feet below the flood stage of 773 feet.

With the potential of 3-4 inches of rain possible, the river has been projected to rise to 766 feet later in the week.