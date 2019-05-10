Party City closing 45 stores amid global helium shortage

There are currently 870 Party City stores in the U.S. and Canada.(Source: WPXI/CNNVAN)
Updated: Fri 7:23 AM, May 10, 2019

(WPXI/CNN) - It could get more difficult to throw a party with helium balloons.

Party City, New Jersey based company, has announced plans to close 45 locations amid a global helium shortage.

The party supplies store did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.

There are currently 870 Party City stores in the U.S. and Canada.

CEO James Harrison said in a statement that the closings would help them “focus on the most profitable locations” among other things.

Harrison said that Party City closes 10 to 15 stores each year, according to USA TODAY.

Party City also said that it is working to get a new helium source and contract, the paper reported.

Copyright 2019 WPXI via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus