Past Passed Here event flooded out

In Chippewa Falls, a popular historical re-enactment event has been flooded out.

Jim Schuh, a board member of the Chippewa County Historical Society says The Past Passed Here event was evacuated from Allen Park Thursday night.

Xcel Energy made the call and says much of Chippewa’s Riverfront will be underwater for the next couple of days.

The event highlights the sights and sounds of early Chippewa County during the 1700s to the early 1900s, but unfortunately, Friday’s and Saturday’s events will not include a look back at the French fur trade and lumberjack era.

