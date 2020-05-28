Paving scams in Barron County

A press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department:

Scam Alert- We are receiving reports of transient (out of state) paving companies in Barron County. (Today in the Chetek Area) We urge homeowners caution when using transient companies since there is little recourse/ warranties with the products and methods of application they are using. Homeowners can protect themselves by: use local reputable companies ask for references of previous work and check on satisfaction of that work have a signed written contract listing the products to be used.

