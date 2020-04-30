Pawn shops deemed essential, see more first-time customers

According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, more than half of Wisconsinites live paycheck-to-paycheck.

That's why the department says it's so important for businesses like Pawn Shops and Licensed Lenders to stay open during this time.

At Me-No-Monie Street Pawn Shop and Loan in Eau Claire, thousands of items fill the shelves as the business remains open through Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order.

"Lately we've had a lot of new customers. More of the new customers have been buying stuff right now, however I have definitely seen some of the loan customers are new customers," said LLC Member Keith Dillinger.

In addition to selling everything from guns to speakers, the shop also pawns items.

People can bring a belonging in, and the shop will give them a loan based on what it determines the value of the item to be.

You have 30 days to buy back your item or keep paying the shop to hold it, both at 20 percent interest.

If not, the store can re-sell it.

"We're not loaning on credit. We're buying the item in, we're testing it, we're storing it, lately we've been having to clean it," explained Dillinger.

According to the Wisconsin DFI, 53 percent of people in Wisconsin are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

"Pawn shops and payday lenders are being used right now to buy people by to the next paycheck," said Dillinger.

He says up until this point, there isn't a greater than normal amount of people coming in looking for loans.

But with people's money from the stimulus check being used up, and bills and rent on the horizon, he expects to give out more loans soon.

"They need to get a little bit of money to get them to when the stimulus check comes in or unemployment goes through. I've heard a lot of people having trouble getting through to the unemployment offices and getting approved for it," said Dillinger.

The shop is also taking extra measures to keep everybody safe including only one person at the counters at a time, hand sanitizer around the shop, and having everybody keep at least six feet apart.

Some other big changes, according to Dillinger, more people are shopping by phone now.

He says the items that are currently being bought the most are electronics, such as TV's, video games, and computers.