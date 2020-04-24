Pearl Street Brewery raising funds to help local restaurants and bars facing similar financial struggles during pandemic

President Trump signed a new coronavirus relief package into law Friday that puts $370 billion into aid for small businesses.

In La Crosse County, 70 percent of the 3,000 businesses have 12 or fewer employees.

With all businesses walking into the unknown, the area chamber of commerce is doing its best to keep up with changes.

"We're really getting [small businesses] the information that they need and we're monitoring when will they emerge out of this, so that we can put some strategies together and so that we can identify where the gaps truly are," said Vicki Markussen, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

One local small business feeling the impact is La Crosse's Pearl Street Brewery.

"It's basically a weird thing that happened essentially overnight. So, you're just trucking along and then all of a sudden the closure happened," said Tami Plourde, a Pearl Street Brewery co-owner.

Since the Safer-At-Home order started, the brewery has had to layoff several part-time and full-time employees.

It says business is down by 95 percent with distributors not able to purchase as much and events being cancelled.

For help, the brewery applied for the City of La Crosse's Small Business Grant, which received over 100 applications.

"I know there aren't a lot of funds available, so we're happy to get a small piece-- anything is going to help," Plourde said.

Knowing its brewery isn't facing these struggles alone, Pearl Street decided to start raising funds to help other local bars and restaurants get through this time.

"We started the La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund and we're just trying to raise money to be able to support the local bars and restaurants that don't qualify for maybe the city grants or don't qualify for the Payroll Protection Plan," Plourde said.

The relief fund is through the non-profit Sprout for Kids Foundation and has raised $6,000 of its $500,000 goal.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce says even when businesses are able to open doors again, the hardships won't end.

Many will have new expenses and the supply chain has been disrupted.

"We don't know if [businesses are] going to be able to get everything that they normally have because it may have come from China, it could have come from a manufacturer that wasn't essential," Markussen said.

Amid the uncertain circumstances, the chamber of commerce says there is a silver lining.

"It reinforces the impact of local, so everyone right now sees what it's like to not have local businesses," said Markussen.

The CEO says the community has been generous in supporting small businesses when possible during the pandemic.

To donate to the La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund, click here.