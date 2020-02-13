Pedestrian hit and injured in Barron County

A 71-year-old pedestrian was hit and injured in Barron County on Thursday around 5:19 a.m.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Lolita Kohler of Cumberland was outside of her vehicle after getting stuck in a snow drift on Highway P when she was struck.

Fitzgerald also says she was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement believes road conditions and drifting snow were both facts in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

