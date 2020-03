A pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead after a crash happened in Wood County Monday.

Wood County Sheriff's Department says an initial investigation shows a pick-up hit a male who was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on County Highway Y near the intersection of North Galvin Avenue in Marshfield. The dispatch center received the call around 10:14 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.