PediaSmart vanilla drink mix recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

Nature's One is recalling its PediaSmart SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix due to an undeclared milk allergen. (Source: FDA)
Updated: Wed 6:33 PM, Aug 28, 2019

(WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting the public to a recall involving a complete nutrition vanilla drink mix due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Nature’s One is recalling its PediaSmart SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix because milk is not listed as an ingredient on the label. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but the company is recalling the product as a precautionary measure. Those with a milk allergy or sensitivity could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

The drink mix was sold nationwide and in Canada via online retailers and medical supply distributors. The mix was not sold in retail stores, the FDA says.

PediaSmart SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix is a powdered drink mix sold in 12.7 oz canisters. Click here for specific lot numbers.

Consumers can return the mix to Nature’s One for a replacement or refund. For more information, call Nature’s One at 1-888-227-7122 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email recallinfo@naturesone.zendesk.com.

