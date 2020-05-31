Pediatric immunizations available at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare

Patients 2-years and older can receive immunizations at the Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center (2500 Hwy. 33).

Beginning June 1, routine immunizations and immunizations that had previously been delayed due to Gundersen’s COVID-19 response will be available for young patients. This follows immunization availability at the La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic for patients 18 and older earlier this month.

Parents of young patients can take advantage of this convenient option:

· If their child had an appointment cancelled and are overdue for immunizations (provider may contact you)

· By contacting their child’s primary care provider to schedule a visit (We’re sorry, but no walk-ins are available.)

“We must ensure that children receive timely vaccines, especially at a time when immunization rates are falling dramatically nationally and locally, to prevent new outbreaks of serious diseases,” said Rajiv Naik, MD, Gundersen Pediatrics. “Offering a vaccine-only location for catch-up and routine immunizations is a critical step in providing safe and convenient care for our patients and is one example of how we are looking for new opportunities to improve their experience of care.”

As a reminder, patients receiving immunizations at the La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic should remain in their vehicle until their appointment time to aid Gundersen’s social distancing efforts.

Immunizations are still available at La Crosse and Onalaska Family Medicine and Pediatrics locations. For more information, patients should contact their primary care provider or call (608) 782-7300.

Well-child visits are important to every child's health and well-being, especially during a pandemic. Gundersen Pediatrics has measures in place to make sure young patients stay safe and healthy.

Gundersen is considering other new ways and sites to provide high-priority care during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information will be shared in the coming months.