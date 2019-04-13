Peer-run veterans respite home to launch in Wisconsin

A nonprofit in Wisconsin will start the nation's first peer-run respite home for veterans through a more than $300,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Mental Health America of Wisconsin is looking for a location in Milwaukee. Veterans would be able to stay for free for up to five nights.

Brian Michel is the nonprofit's director of prevention services. He says the home won't provide clinical services, but staff will learn how to be peer counselors and receive training regarding post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michel says the service will help veterans connect with health services or treatment.

Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar estimates that half of veterans in the state aren't being connected to services that help with finances, health care, and housing.