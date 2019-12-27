‘Peloton husband’ gives exercise bike to his real girlfriend

Sean Hunter, the actor from the viral Peloton commercial, posted to Instagram that he had given the exercise bike to his real-life girlfriend. (Source: Pelotonhusband/Instagram/CNN)
(CNN) - The so-called Peloton husband is back at it again.

This time, he gave his real-life girlfriend the pricey fitness bike.

Sean Hunter, the actor from the viral Peloton commercial, posted on Instagram, "Here's hoping this goes over better the second time."

"Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don't leave me)," he wrote.

The post is a response to the backlash the ad received a couple of weeks ago.

In the commercial, he portrayed a husband who gave a workout machine to his visibly fit wife for Christmas.

The ad documenting the wife's year-long fitness journey did not go over well on social media.

Critics made fun of the ad, while others said it was sexist and peddled a negative body image.

Peloton said people misinterpreted the message behind it.

