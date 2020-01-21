Pence coming to Wisconsin Capitol for school choice event

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Wisconsin state Capitol on Jan. 28 for an event in the building's rotunda celebrating national school choice week.

The visit announced Tuesday will take place exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump's rally in Milwaukee. Pence visited Wisconsin three times last year, stopping in Eau Claire in May, Pleasant Prairie in October and Marinette in November.

It will be Pence's first visit to Madison, a liberal stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, since the 2016 campaign. Wisconsin is one of a handful of key battleground states