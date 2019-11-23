Pence visits Iraq in surprise trip

Updated: Sat 7:38 AM, Nov 23, 2019

BAGHDAD (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making an unannounced visit to Iraq in the highest-level American trip since President Donald Trump ordered a pullback of U.S. forces in Syria two months ago.

Pence is meeting Saturday with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in a move meant to reassure the U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State after Syrian Kurds suffered under a bloody Turkish assault last month after the withdrawal.

Pence is also visiting Iraq’s Al-Asad Air Base, from which U.S. forces launched the operation in Syria last month that resulted in the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence, joined by his wife, Karen, is also greeting U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

