Pentagon sees Taliban deal as allowing fuller focus on China

The Trump administration's peace deal with the Taliban opens the door for the Pentagon to bring home thousands of troops in coming months.

Although the pullout could halt if the peace process fails, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sees an initial U.S. troop drawdown as a step toward the broader goal of preparing for potential future war with China.

Esper has his eye on "great power competition," which means staying a step ahead of China and Russia on battlefields of the future, including space and in next-generation strategic weapons like hypersonic missiles.

The U.S. currently has nearly 13,000 troops in Afghanistan.

