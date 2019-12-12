Pentagon watchdog investigating $400M border wall contract

The Defense Department inspector general is reviewing a contract to build part of the southern border wall. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 4:38 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(AP) – The Defense Department’s internal watchdog is investigating a $400 million border wall contract awarded to a firm that used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job.

The Pentagon’s inspector general sent a letter Thursday to House Homeland Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson telling him they would audit the contract awarded to North Dakota-based firm Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

Thompson asked for the review last week, in part over concerns the proposals did not meet operational requirements and prototypes came in late and over budget.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
