Pentagon’s transgender military ban now in effect

The ban comes two years after President Donald Trump called for the measure. There are slight exceptions to the policy.
Updated: Fri 12:30 PM, Apr 12, 2019

(Gray News/CNN) - The U.S. transgender military ban is now a reality.

The men and women who serve the country must adhere to their birth sex.

This change comes nearly two years after President Donald Trump tweeted that he wanted a transgender ban.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” the president said.

Military chiefs testified before lawmakers last year that they found no issues with transgender troops regarding moral and unit solidarity.

Transgender troops say the regulation emulates the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that prevented gay men and women from serving openly in the military. Congress repealed that policy in 2010.

The policy change also reverses rights of transgender troops recently received under the Obama Administration.

Those rights included serving openly in the armed forces and receiving aid if they chose to transition.

The American Medical Association said Thursday that the policy characterizes transgender people as having a “deficiency.”

There are some exceptions to the rule that blocks transgender people from serving, including gender dysphoria.

The Defense Department told the Associated Press that transgender people will be able to serve if they remain in their birth sex.

There are roughly 15,000 transgender people in the military, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Copyright 2019 Gray News via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus