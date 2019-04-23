People living near Hi-Crush frac sanding facilities file lawsuit

A new lawsuit is targeting two Hi-Crush frac sand facilities in western Wisconsin.

A total of 40 people living near the Whitehall and Blair mines are seeking compensation.

They claim their land value has gone down, along with a drop in overall quality of life. They base it from a result of pollution, trespassing and negligence. Those in the lawsuit say the mines have also caused permanent destruction of scenic areas.

WEAU reached out to Hi-Crush for comment but has not heard back.

