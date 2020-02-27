People rescued after water main break floods Houston freeway

Houston officials say emergency crews rescued stranded drivers from the roofs of their vehicles after a water main broke and flooded a freeway.

Floodwaters submerged vehicles Thursday on an eastern portion of Loop 610.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter early Thursday afternoon that all occupants were out of flooded vehicles.

Houston officials said the line burst as a contractor doing exploratory work for a city water line project moved soil from the line.

The city said contractors are in the area to isolate the break and make repairs.

