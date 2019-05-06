Pepin Co. man charged with arson enters plea

A man charged with setting a home he was renting on fire pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect.

62-year-old Brian Gillespie of rural Pepin County entered the plea during a preliminary hearing Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, crews responded to a house fire in September in the Town of Frankfort.

There, they found Gillespie standing in the middle of the road jumping in front of cars.

According to firefighters, significant damage was found inside the home and all of the stove burners were left on high.

A date for his next court appearance isn't set yet.