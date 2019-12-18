Pepin County Sheriff's Office creates new team to help children

Many law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin have a team that helps children at risk for abuse stemming from drug related problems.

Now, The Pepin County Sheriff's Office will be adding a drug endangered children team, or DEC team.

The new team is a collaboration with many departments in the Durand community and even the school district, with one common goal.

"To protect the children of Pepin county or state of Wisconsin that may be involved in a home where drugs are being manufactured or maybe sold,” said Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener.

Many counties in the state have a drug endangered children team, and after collaborating with several departments, Pepin County started their own.

"This is a collaborative effort between me, human services, the District Attorney's Office, the Department of Corrections and many other police agencies along with Advent Health here in Durand to help protect our children,” Wener said.

The sheriff's office now has policies in place if a child is deemed to be at risk for drug related issues.

"Be that removing from the home and setting them with a foster parent or another relative so they can get the proper care that they're afforded,” he said.

Pepin County Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Rudd and case manager for Pepin County Department of Human Services Katie Pfeiffer, are leading the new program and they both say it was long overdue.

"It's a program that we've been developing for about the last 6 or 7 months and now with the training of our staff here at human services as well as the local law enforcement, we're just getting this program officially launched now,” Rudd said.

The sheriff's office also says the new team will create training programs to help schools recognize when kids may be at risk.

"The schools were very supportive of this and very open to moving forward with this program,” Wener said.

Rudd and Pfeiffer say the new program gives them another way to serve their community.

The sheriff’s department also says they will be providing training to fire and EMS services so that if they respond to a call and think there could be a child at risk, they can contact the DEC team.

