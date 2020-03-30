Pepin County can expect flooding along Chippewa and Mississippi Rivers

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a flood warning affecting property along the Chippewa River in Pepin County. Flooding is also expected along the Mississippi River later this week.

The Chippewa River forecast indicates minor flooding can be expected. Waters are estimated to rise to 14 feet. Flooding is expected to submerge River Street in the City of Durand and could enter basements of businesses along Main Street. County Road P will be closed to traffic if there is water over the roadway.

The Mississippi River forecast indicates minor flooding can be expected. Waters are estimated to rise to 16.5 feet. Lowland flooding is expected to impacts to properties adjacent to the Mississippi River, including the west end of Deer Island.