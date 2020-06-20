Pepin County holds drive-by dairy breakfast

An event in Pepin County that celebrates June Dairy Month was almost canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was saved by a unique idea.

The Pepin County Town and Country Dairy Breakfast is a June Dairy Month staple in the Chippewa Valley that draws thousands each year. Randy Koller is the Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee chair and says in order to keep up the event for its 32nd year; the committee had to think of a new way to do things.

“With COVID-19, we couldn't do the on farm breakfast like we normally would. My daughter said one day, 'we have to do something,” he said. “We got together, before we made the cancellation announcement and said, 'we're going to hold off a little bit, we have an idea. We're going to do a drive-by dairy breakfast.’”

Although it was a new way of operating, Koller says the event was a huge success.

“To the end of the line, it's about a mile back from the pick-up spot," he says.

People were able to go to Eau Galle Cheese or Komro Sales & Service in Durand and pick up a free breakfast bag filled with everything from syrup, sausage, pancake mix, and milk to take home and make the most important meal of the day.

“We packed 600 bags of food for a family of four, so enough to feed 2,400 people, which is a third of Pepin County's population,” he says.

He says they usually have between 1,600 and 1,800 people show up to the on-farm breakfast, but didn't know what to expect this year. More than 1,100 cars showed up and by 8:30, he says they had run out of bags. Marissa Koller is the Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee secretary and says people were eager to get their breakfast essentials.

“People were here at 6:05 lined up and they were still bright-eyed and bushy tailed,” she says.

For Randy, the turnout was heart-warming.

“I don't know what words to put it in. It's overwhelming, to see this kind of a response out here,” he said. “We expected that it could be a big line, nothing like this. It's unbelievable.”

In the event that they ran out of breakfast bags, the committee had packed back-up cheese curds to give out. Those ran out quickly as well so Eau Galle Cheese stepped in, according to Eau Galle vice president Steve Bechel.

“The girls in the cheese store are cutting cheese, basically as fast as we can,” Bechel says. “Everyone in line is going to get something for sure.”

Randy says he appreciates the support from the Chippewa Valley.

“It makes us as a promotion committee feel like we made the right choice to find a way to do it, to promote dairy and our family farms,” he says.

Along with the breakfast bags, people received a flyer with information about dairy and ways to connect to virtual farm tours. For more information, click here.

