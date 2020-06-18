Pepin County plans drive-thru dairy breakfast

One county in western Wisconsin is getting creative to still host their annual dairy breakfast. Pepin County is gearing up for the 32nd annual dairy breakfast, but in 2020, the breakfast will be the first of its kind with a drive-thru.

On Saturday, June 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. you can stop by Eau Galle Cheese or Komto Sales and Service in Durand to get your breakfast bag. Then you can take home the pre-packaged food to enjoy your own dairy breakfast at home.

The breakfast bag contains: Pancake Mix, Gallon of Milk, Cheese Curds, Sausage, Pudding, Real Maple Syrup, GoGurt, Pound of Butter and Chocolate Milkman.

While enjoying your breakfast you can head online to participate in two virtual tours, one of the Weiss Family Farms and the other of Eau Galle Cheese. You can find videos starting June 20 on the Pepin County Dairy Promotion Facebook, Eau Galle Cheese Facebook, Weiss Family Farms Facebook, Weiss Family Farms YouTube and WRDN 1430 AM & 107.3 FM: www.reelcountry1430.com.

