Pepin County still has zero confirmed COVID-19 cases

As time continues to pass and the number of COVID-19 cases rises across Wisconsin, Pepin County stays the same with zero confirmed cases of the virus.

"I think everyday they're just very thankful that we can just keep moving around," says Kathy Bechel who works in Durand. "Pepin County is rocking, zero cases."

"People are proud of the fact that we've stayed at zero cases and that helps with some of the community buy in," explained Pepin County Health Department Director Heidi Stewart.

In Pepin County, there have been 111 COVID-19 tests given with all coming back negative.

Stewart says the county has been able to test all community members meeting the criteria, thanks in part to the help of its partners.

"We are testing every patient that enters the hospital as an inpatient status, and every patient that is going to get a procedure done to make sure we keep the hospital safe, the county safe. All the workers here have gotten tested," said Advent Health Director of Nursing and Emergency Preparedness Angela Jacobson.

Pepin County is one of only six counties in Wisconsin without a confirmed COVID-19 case so far.

Local health officials say it's been a combination of factors that has helped keep the county at zero.

"Maybe a little bit of luck, maybe a little bit to do with our small size. But a lot to do with the fact that people have really bought in early and they have been following the 'Safer at Home' requirements, requests," said Stewart.

While the temptation to open back up for business can be there for some, Stewart says most of the people she's heard from understand what needs to be done.

"We check our daily case counts and each day we take a deep breath as we open those emails wondering if today's going to be the day when we get that first case because we truly do believe that we will get a first case," she said.

Without testing every person in Pepin County, despite no confirmed cases, there's no way to be positive the virus isn't already in the county according to health officials.

While there are no confirmed cases in Pepin County, there are cases in all the neighboring counties.

Stewart says it's a matter of when, not if, coronavirus is confirmed in Pepin County.

"We know that we have some people who live in those communities and travel here, so it is really a group effort here. It's public health all working together along with our partners to make sure that everybody in whatever community they live in is safe," said Stewart.

Friday in Alma, Pepin and Buffalo counties are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct a mobile testing site for people showing mild symptoms or people who are in the high risk group.