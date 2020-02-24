Pepin man charged with 10th OWI, preliminary breath test results in .212

A 60-year-old Pepin man has been charged with his 10th OWI in Monroe County. His preliminary breath tests resulted in a .212.

According to court documents, Kerry Severson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 10th offense, operating motor vehicle while revoked and failure to notify police of accident.

City of Sparta Police Department says on Feb. 22 around 1:06 a.m. Officer Kyle Guralski made a traffic stop for a vehicle that had significant damage. Officials also received a notification that a vehicle had recently hit several signs on the State Highway 16/ 71 roundabout. The vehicle driven by Severson did not pull over but continued to drive to the Westside Wine and Spirits parking lot.

Severson’s preliminary breath test registered a result of .212 when officials placed him under arrest. His cash bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear back in court on March 3.

