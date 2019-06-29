Pepsi to sell Aquafina in cans to reduce waste

Pepsi will start packaging Aquafina in cans to help curb plastic waste. (Source: PepsiCo/CNN)
Updated: Sat 12:43 AM, Jun 29, 2019

(CNN) – Pepsi wants less plastic filling up landfills.

The beverage company is ditching some plastic bottles in favor of more aluminum cans, and the move includes its water brand Aquafina.

Soon Aquafina will come in cans at restaurant chains across the U.S. The company is testing a broader rollout at retail stores.

Pepsi’s CEO says cutting down on plastic waste is a top priority.

The company’s sparkling water brand Bubly will now only be sold in cans, but its Lifewtr and soda brands will still be available in plastic bottles.

The changes to Aquafina will happen next year and could cut more than 8,000 metric tons of plastic waste.

Pepsi also plans to only use recyclable and biodegradable packaging by 2025.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus